Delhi government implements new EV policy: No tax on electric cars priced below Rs 30 lakh, scrapped old vehicles to get…

The Delhi government will fully waive (100%) the road tax and registration charges if you purchase any new electric car in Delhi priced below Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). This will significantly reduce the vehicle's on-road price.

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Electric Vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has approved the New Delhi EV Policy 2026 to reduce pollution in the national capital and promote the adoption of electric vehicles. The policy came into effect on July 1, 2026, and will remain valid until March 31, 2030.

Under this policy, the Delhi government is offering substantial incentives to buyers of electric vehicles, while also preparing to gradually impose restrictions on petrol and diesel vehicles. Here is a look at the key highlights of the policy.

Electric Cars Priced Below Rs 30 Lakh Become Cheaper

100% Tax Waiver: The Delhi government will fully waive (100%) the road tax and registration charges if you purchase any new electric car in Delhi priced below Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). This will significantly reduce the vehicle’s on-road price.

No Benefits for Expensive Cars: If the price of the electric car exceeds Rs 30 lakh, you will not be eligible for this exemption and will have to pay the full taxes and charges.

As per a Times of India report, the policy offers subsidies not only on electric cars but also on various other categories of electric vehicles.

Here are some of the key details:

Buyers of new electric two-wheelers will be eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs 30,000.

Buyers of new electric three-wheelers, including auto-rickshaws, will receive a subsidy of up to Rs 50,000.

Buyers of small electric commercial goods carriers will be eligible for a substantial incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh.

It is important to note that if you scrap your old petrol or diesel vehicle and purchase a new electric vehicle, the government will offer a scrappage incentive ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the type of vehicle.

Scrapping an old car can fetch an incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Owners scrapping an old light commercial goods vehicle will receive Rs 50,000.

Scrapping an old auto-rickshaw will qualify for an incentive of Rs 25,000.

Owners scrapping an old motorcycle or scooter will receive an incentive of Rs 10,000.

Ban on New Registrations of Petrol Vehicles

With an aim to curb pollution, the Delhi government decided to phase out the registration of new petrol vehicles. From January 1, 2027, the registration of new petrol/CNG three-wheelers (autos) and small goods carrier trucks (N1 category) will be discontinued in Delhi. After this date, only electric autos and electric goods carrier vehicles will be eligible for registration.

Starting April 1, 2028, the registration of new petrol scooters and motorcycles will be banned in Delhi. After this date, consumers in Delhi will only be able to purchase and register electric two-wheelers.

This rule will apply only to the registration of new vehicles. People who own petrol bikes, scooters, or cars registered before these dates and whose registrations remain valid will be allowed to continue using their vehicles on Delhi’s roads. Their vehicles will not be banned or taken off the roads.