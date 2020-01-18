New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Veer Savarkar. Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, Irani said no matter how Gandhi could never be able to match the courage of Savarkar. She also recalled the time when late Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee was put behind bars.

Irani said, “This is the Congress party which closed Atal Bihari Vajpayee in prison in Emergency, Chaudhary Charan Singh was imprisoned, J.J. P. imprisoned and left Smuggler Karim Lala open in Mumbai.”

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that even after your 10 generations, you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar,” she asserted.

Last month, speaking at Congress’ ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi had said that he wouldn’t apologise for speaking out the ‘truth’, as he was ‘Gandhi’ not ‘Savarkar’.

“I was told in Parliament by BJP yesterday ‘Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.’ I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth. and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India’s economy”, the Congress leader had said at the rally.

During the same rally, Gandhi had also accused the Prime Minister of ‘single-handedly destroying” the economy. “Today, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth is at 4%, that too even after they (BJP) changed the way to measure GDP. If GDP is measured following the previous method, it will be just 2.5%. It is Prime Minister himself and not India’s enemies who has destroyed our economy and (he) still calls himself a deshbhakt (patriot).”