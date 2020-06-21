New Delhi: Hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a sarcastic tweet called PM Modi ‘Surender Modi’, accusing him of surrendering to the Chinese aggression over Ladakh standoff, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Congress leader and said even God is not with the Congress for such statements. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Should be Put Under House Arrest For His 'Irresponsible' Remarks Over Border Issue: Swami Chakrapani to PM Modi

While addressing the 'Uttar Pradesh Jan Samvad' virtual rally, Nadda said Rahul Gandhi should understand the language of God before giving such statements.

“Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say – ‘Narendra Modi is Surender Modi’ that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God,” Nadda said.

#WATCH Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say – 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God: BJP President JP Nadda at 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally pic.twitter.com/3Q2M4S8euV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader accused PM Modi of having “surrendered” Indian territory to Chinese aggression, said Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi.

Rahul Gandhi took the dig at the prime minister in a tweet, wherein he tagged an article in a foreign publication with the headline — “India’s appeasement policy toward China unravels”. “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi,” he said in the tweet.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said even though the prime minister says no one has taken over Indian territory, satellite images show that the Chinese have “captured” Indian territory near Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

“The prime minister said – no one entered the country, nor did anyone take over our land. But satellite images clearly show that China has captured Mother India’s sacred land near Pangong Lake,” he said in the tweet in Hindi.

“The PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed,” he had asked on Twitter.

While holding the all-party meeting called by the Centre, PM Modi clarified that neither is anyone inside Indian territory nor is any of posts captured.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said attempts are being made to give a “mischievous interpretation” to Modi’s remarks made at the all-party meet.