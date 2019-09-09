New Delhi: After several cases of hefty fines surfaced under new traffic rules after the implementation of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that even he has been fined for speeding on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, while speaking to the reporters about the major decisions of the Modi government in its first 100 days, said that criminalisation of instant triple talaq and the amended motor vehicles law were some of the big achievements of the Centre.

“Even I have paid a fine for speeding on the sea link,” Gadkari said.

“Passing the MV Act amendment is a big achievement for our government. The high fines will lead to transparency, and (will) not result in corruption,” he added.

He also said that the abrogation of Article 370 and division of Jammu and Kashmir were the ‘most important achievement’ of the government.

The latest traffic rules violation case which drew everyone’s attention was when a truck driver was fined a whopping Rs 86,500 for violating several traffic rules last week.

A truck driver in Sambalpur district of Odisha Ashok Jadav was fined Rs 86,500 on September 3.

Earlier, an auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha was subject to a fine of Rs 47,500 for violating various traffic rules.

In the wake of all these incidents, the Chief Minister Office of Odisha released a statement which said that the Chief Minister has directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go on overdrive but counsel and handhold the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The transport department has been directed to augment public services, strengthen Facilitation Centres, open extra counters, conducts camps in public institutions to enable motor vehicle users to update their compliance status.