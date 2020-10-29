New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, saying that it is “revealing its true anti-Dalit face once again”. She said her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat Samajwadi Party candidates in future elections, including those of MLC and Rajya Sabha, even if that meant voting for BJP or any other party’s candidate. Also Read - Blow to Mayawati As 5 BSP MLAs Withdraw Support, Set to Join Samajwadi Party

"We have decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections in UP, we will devote all our energies and even if we have to give our vote to a BJP candidate or any other party candidate, we will do it. Any party candidate who will be dominant over Samajwadi's second candidate will get all BSP MLAs' vote for sure," ANI reported Mayawati as saying.

Notably, Mayawati's furore came after her six party MLAs reportedly Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides.

In a press statement, Mayawati said she had entered into an alliance with the SP in 2019, setting aside the acrimony of the June 2, 1995 incident.

Akhilesh kept telling Satish Chandra Mishra to withdraw the guest house case which I did. The BSP fully supported the SP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, but we did not get their votes,” she went on.

She further said that the seven legislators who had betrayed the party were being expelled from the party. The expelled legislators are Aslam Chaudhary, Aslam Raini, Muztaba Siddiqui, Hakam Lal Bind, Govind Jatav, Sushma Jatav and Vandana Singh.

“We will ensure the defeat of the SP candidate in the council polls. I want to tell Akhilesh that they had split our party in 2003 too and then they were voted out of power in 2007 by the people,” she said and added that Akhilesh would bite dust in the next Assembly elections.