New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Centre over IMF's projection that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it was another "solid achievement" by the government.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Gandhi shared a chart that showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 for Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India.

The chart showed that the Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the highest contraction among the countries mentioned.

“Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India,” Gandhi tweeted.

On Wednesday too, Rahul had targeted the Centre after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its recent projections showed that Bangladesh is set all set to overtake India in per capita gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

Sharing a graph showing the projection of per capita gross domestic product, Rahul Gandhi said: “Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP’s hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India.”

The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday. However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest-growing emerging economy.