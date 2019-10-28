New Delhi: Even as the rescue operation to save two-year-old boy Sujith Wilson entered the fourth day in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts and asked him to ensure that the toddle is safe.

“My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe. @CMOTamilNadu,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the operation will reach its final stages within four to five hours.

To rescue the baby at the earlier, authorities had decided to dig a parallel tunnel, a metre wide and then connect via a horizontal passage. However, the process got delayed after the rigging machine was damaged.

Saying that the presence of hard rocks in the area is delaying the drilling process, the deputy CM said a high-speed engine has been brought for the drilling purpose from Ramanathapuram.

On Sunday, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed concern and prayed that the baby should be rescued and reunited with the family at the earliest.

“While the nation celebrates Deepavali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in a borewell for over 72 hrs now. I pray that he will be rescued & reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The baby is yet to be rescued who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu even as rescue operation has entered the fourth day. The toddle fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday at 5:30 pm. After the mishap, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The incident happened in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district as the baby got stuck at 30 feet. As per reports, the baby further went down the borewell and got stuck at about 100 feet.

During the rescue operation on Sunday, State Minister C Vijayabaskar and Commissioner of Revenue Admn J Radhakrishnan were present at the spot to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, they also met family members of the baby.