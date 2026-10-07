‘Every FIR is a medal on my chest’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes big statement after being booked over Akashvani sit-in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted defiantly after being booked by Delhi Police over the Akashvani Bhavan sit-in, stating that every FIR registered against him is a medal on his chest.

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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi boards a bus carrying INDIA bloc MPs to Jantar Mantar (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant political development on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said every FIR is a “medal on my chest”. Asserting that he would continue to fight to protect the Constitution, Gandhi also said there are 45 FIRs against him and his target is 100. Asked about an FIR being registered against him for entering the Akashvani Bhawan premises and staging an eight-hour sit-in there that FIRs are like medals for him. For those unversed, the Congress’ attack on the government came after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the two Congress leaders and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the opposition’s march against the CEC on Tuesday.

What Rahul Gandhi said on FIRs against him?

Rahul Gandhi told reporters after the INDIA bloc lunch here, “I have 45 FIRs against me. My target is that there should be 100 FIRs against me. Every FIR against me is a medal for me.”

Tagging a video clip of his own remarks, Gandhi said in Hindi on X, “Every FIR is a medal on my chest. There are 45 so far; my target is 100, even then, I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution.”

Congress lashes out at Modi government

Earlier, the Congress lashed out at the Modi government after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan, saying the “diabolical duo” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is “rattled” and “desperate”.

The opposition party also said the writing on the wall is clear.

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, police officials said. On Tuesday, the two Congress leaders were among 260 people detained following an over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan after an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office was stopped by police.

The opposition MPs were protesting against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising the issue of “vote chori”.

(With inputs from agencies)