New Delhi: Batting for COVID-19 vaccine for people of all ages, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.

"It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life. #CovidVaccine," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The health ministry on Tuesday said that the vaccine needs to be given to those who need it first and not those who want it.

The coronavirus vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.