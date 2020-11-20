New Delhi: In a matter that has alarmed health authorities in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul, every resident barring one has tested positive in Thorang village. According to a report by TOI, 52-year-old Bhushan Thakur was the only person who was found negative when the testing was carried out in one of the worst-affected districts of Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Allows Social, Cultural, Religious Gatherings With Ceiling of 100 People

The report by the news portal added that the virus spread is being attributed to a religious programme attended by villagers few days ago. This is being known to have caused the community transmission amongst the villagers.

Authorities are now fearing that people from the surrounding areas may also test covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been rising in Lahaul Spiti villages as 856 people have tested positive so far in the district.

Himachal Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 481, while 796 new cases pushed the tally to 32,198. Three deaths were reported from Kangra and Kullu each, two each from Mandi and Shimla, one each from Una and Bilaspur, according to health department data.

The state currently has 6,980 active COVID-19 cases.