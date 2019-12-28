New Delhi: Justifying the brutal crackdown of police during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that the action taken by authorities has “shocked” every demonstrator into silence.

“Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is shocked. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government’s stern intentions. The chief minister has announced that anyone damaging public property will have to pay. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh,” the CMO said in a tweet with hashtag #TheGreat_CMYogi.

हर दंगाई हतप्रभ है। हर उपद्रवी हैरान है। देख कर योगी सरकार की सख्ती मंसूबे सभी के शांत हैं। कुछ भी कर लो अब, क्षतिपूर्ति तो क्षति करने वाले से ही होगी, ये योगी जी का ऐलान है। हर हिंसक गतिविधि अब रोयेगी क्योंकि यूपी में योगी सरकार है। #TheGreat_CmYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

The tweet was made after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh notified 498 people for causing damage to public property. According to a circular, the state government has identified these people as anti-socials who caused damage to public and private property while taking part in anti-CAA protests in different parts of the state.

According to official sources, the list includes at least 82 people from Lucknow, 148 from Meerut, 26 from Sambhal, 79 from Rampur, 13 from Ferozabad, 50 from Kanpur, 73 from Muzaffarnagar, eight from Mau and 19 from Bulandshahr. A number of those identified persons are presently in jail.