Wayanad: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the central government on Friday, a day after a sedition case was lodged against celebrities who had written an open letter to the Prime Minister over mob-lynching.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Wayanad in support of the protesters over Bandipur night travel ban, was asked by media persons to respond to the FIR (First Information Report) over the controversial letter.

I met with members of the press in Wayanad, earlier today. I’m attaching a short video with highlights of that interaction. pic.twitter.com/MA9aDNB93V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 4, 2019

Gandhi remarked that the country was moving towards an authoritarian state and that everyone in the country knows it.

“Anybody who says anything against the prime minister, anybody who raises anything against the government is put in jail and is attacked. Media is crushed. Everybody knows what’s going on. This is not a secret,” the Congress MP told reporters.

Taking digs at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi further said that there were two ideologies in the country in which one nurtures the idea that the nation be ruled by “one man, “one man, one ideology”.

“On one side, there is the idea that the country should be ruled by one man, one ideology and everybody else should shut up. On the other side, there is the Congress party and the Opposition who are saying no (to this) and that this country has many divergent views, different languages, cultures, many different expressions and those voices should not be crushed. That’s the main battle going on in the country,” he said.

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Thursday against Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and 47 other celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the growing incidents of mob lynching.

The case was filed after a chief judicial magistrate passed an order on a petition filed against the celebrities before his court.

The petition had claimed that the celebrities allegedly “tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the prime minister” besides “supporting secessionist tendencies”.