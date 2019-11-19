New Delhi: In a veiled reference to the recent divorce of the BJP-Sena alliance in Maharashtra, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that no side will win if they keep fighting over a matter.

“Everybody knows that both of them will face loss if they are going to fight over a matter,” Bhagwat said while addressing an education event in Nagpur.

“Everyone knows that selfishness is a bad thing but very few people give up their selfishness. Take the example of the country or of individuals,” he added, hinting at the fallout of the BJP with its longtime ally Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra ended up in President’s Rule after none of the top parties managed to cobble up numbers to form government in the state. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the recent assembly polls, declined the Governor’s invitation after a disagreement with its saffron ally over an equal power-sharing formula.

Subsequently, the Governor had called the Sena, as well as the NCP to stake a claim for Maharashtra government. However, none of them could carve enough support for a majority.

Notably, as the Sena still tries to form a three-way coalition with the NCP and Congress, it has remained firm on its demand that the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday and said that more discussion is required before taking any decision on the matter.