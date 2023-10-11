Home

‘Everyone Will Shudder’: History Sheeter Threatens To Blow Up Narendra Modi Stadium During Oct 14 Indo-Pak WC Clash, Arrested

The accused, Karan Mavi, had threatened to blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October on the day of the India-Pakistan world cup match.

A police officer with a sniffer dog performs security checks at the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of the ICC cricket world cup Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: A history sheeter from Madhya Pradesh was arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch for allegedly threatening to bomb the Narendra Modi Stadium during the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s World Cup clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan on October 14.

According to an official release, the accused, identified as Karan Mavi, who was arrested from Rajkot, had sent an email written in Hindu to the BCCI, wherein he threatened to trigger a bomb blast at the Narendra Stadium on the day of high-octane India-Pakistan cricket match on October 14.

In his threat mai, Mavi had claimed there would be an explosion in the Narendra Modi Stadium, located in Motera area, on 14-10-2023, and that ‘everyone will shudder’.

According to officials, Mavi, a native of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under sections 505 (1) B (public mischief by an act intended to cause fear or alarm among the public), and 506 (2) which is related to criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Giving details, officials said that Mavi is a history sheeter who was previously arrested in a rape case in 2018 and on charges of human trafficking and criminal intimidation in a case registered at Dhamnod police station in Dhar.

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan world cup match on October. The massive stadium, one of the largest in the world, is one of the venues of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup.

The crime branch said it was keeping a close eye on social media platforms in view of emails or posts being issued by anonymous persons threatening to blow up the stadium or holding protests there.

On September 29, the Gujarat Police registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup into a “world terror cup.”

The cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad police had said that people from across the country have received Pannun’s threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

The Ahmedabad police earlier said extra security arrangements have been made for the India-Pakistan match as the face-off between the traditional rivals on the cricket field is expected to draw a huge crowd.

More than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at the stadium on October 14, a senior official said on October 9.

The stadium has hosted the opening match of the tournament between England and New Zealand. Matches will be played between England vs Australia and South Africa vs Afghanistan before the final game on November 19.

(With PTI inputs)

