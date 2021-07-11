New Delhi: Reacting sharply to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks that all Indians, regardless of their religion, share the same DNA, firebrand Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi said that everyone’s DNA is one ‘except those who eat cow meat’.Also Read - Don't Get Trapped in Cycle of Fear that Islam is in Danger in India: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

While speaking at an event in Rajasthan’s Dausa, she also urged the Central government to bring strict laws to control the country’s growing population. Also Read - Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Accounts of Mohan Bhagwat, Other RSS Functionaries; Restores Later

“A law should be passed in Parliament regarding population control and government facilities for people having more than two children should be stopped as well as the right to vote should also be taken away. It does not matter how many wives you have, there should be only two children”, Times Now quoted the VHP leader as saying. Also Read - After Venkaiah Naidu, Twitter Removes Verified Blue Badge From Mohan Bhagwat's Handle

Speaking on the issue of ‘love jihad’, the controversial leader urged the Rajasthan government to intervene and put an end to alleged religious conversions of women.

Earlier last week, in his address at an event ‘Hindustan First Hindustani Best’ organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad, Bhagwat had said that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus. He had also urged Muslims not to get “trapped in the cycle of fear” that Islam is in danger in India.