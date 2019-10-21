New Delhi: Expressing resentment over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader on Monday threw ink on the EVM in a polling booth in Thane Head Post Office.

After casting his vote, Sunil Khambe, a local BSP leader, threw ink on the machine. A video of his despicable act was widely circulated on social media soon after the incident.

#WATCH Thane: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Sunil Khambe threw ink on the EVM at a polling booth while voting for #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls was underway today. He was raising slogans of "EVM murdabad" & "EVM nahi chalega". He was later taken to a police station by police. pic.twitter.com/92MnGO2IEa — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

While being arrested by the police, Khambe said that he did this as EVMs were making a mockery of democracy. “EVMs should be replaced with ballot papers. This is the demand of the people of the country. EVMs murdabad (down with EVMs),” he shouted

In another development, the EVMs were reportedly not functioning in some of the polling stations. Maharashtra Congress claimed that the EVMs showed technical glitch, disrupting the voting process for some time.

“We have been sitting here in the Congress war room since 6 AM and have received many complaints of EVMs not functioning properly in various polling booths, some of which were even changed after the complaint,” Mumbai Congress general secretary Avinash Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

The EVMs have been at the centre of a storm as the opposition members have alleged that the machines were tampered during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in April-May.

Voting for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra began at 7 Am and ended at 6 PM. The electoral fate of 3,237 candidates in Maharashtra was sealed in the EVMs the results of which will be declared on October 24.