EWS Quota Verdict LIVE: Supreme Court Upholds 10% Quota For Economically Weaker Sections

SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: The Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict on the validity of the central law for 10% reservation benefits to economically weaker sections (EWS) on Monday. The top court will pronounce its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in education and government jobs. The verdict would be delivered by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit. The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and public services. Earlier, the Centre, in 2019, had also told the apex court that its law, granting a 10% quota for EWS, was brought in to promote “social equality” by providing “equal opportunities in higher education and employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status”.

