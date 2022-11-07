EWS Quota Verdict LIVE: Supreme Court Upholds 10% Quota For Economically Weaker Sections

SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: The Supreme Court on Monday will give its verdict on the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment, granting 10% reservation to people belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from unreserved categories in educational institutions and government jobs.

Updated: November 7, 2022 11:02 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: The Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict on the validity of the central law for 10% reservation benefits to economically weaker sections (EWS) on Monday. The top court will pronounce its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in education and government jobs. The verdict would be delivered by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit. The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and public services. Earlier, the Centre, in 2019, had also told the apex court that its law, granting a 10% quota for EWS, was brought in to promote “social equality” by providing “equal opportunities in higher education and employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status”.

Live Updates

  • 10:59 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: Five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Constitution’s 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for the 10 per cent EWS reservation amongst the general category. Four judges uphold the Act while one judge passes a dissenting judgement

  • 10:58 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: Justice Bela M Trivedi says, her judgement is in concurrence with Justice Maheshwari and says the EWS quota in the general category is valid and constitutional.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: Justice Maheshwari says, the EWS amendment does not violate the equality code or violate the essential features of the Constitution and the breach of 50% does not violate the basic structure.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: CJI UU Lalit says, there are four judgements to be delivered on the issue relating to the constitutional validity of reservations of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in higher education & issues of public employment on the basis of financial conditions.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: Justice JB Pardiwala also upholds the validity of the Constitution’s 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for the 10 per cent EWS reservation amongst the general category.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Bela M Trivedi uphold the validity of the Constitution’s 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for the 10 per cent EWS reservation amongst the general category.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: 2 out of 5 judges in favour of EWS quota.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 in 2019 respectively and it was then signed by then president Ram Nath Kovind. The EWS quota is over and above the existing 50% reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

  • 10:30 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and public services. Earlier, the Centre, in 2019, had also told the apex court that its law, granting a 10% quota for EWS, was brought in to promote “social equality” by providing “equal opportunities in higher education and employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status”.

  • 10:24 AM IST

    SC Verdict on EWS Quota LIVE: What is the SC Expected to Answer Today?

    The top court is expected to answer whether reservations can be granted solely on the basis of economic criteria.

