New Delhi: The day government eased restrictions in Kashmir following a 12-day clampdown, six petitioners knocked doors of the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

Out of the six petitioners are former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and retired Major General Ashok Mehta, who have moved the apex court challenging Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill along with the abrogation of Article 370.

Six petitioners, including former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and Retired Major General Ashok Mehta, have moved the Supreme Court challenging the J&K Reorganisation Bill & the abrogation of Article 370. https://t.co/Sw7HI7YjZw — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Meanwhile, all hotels resumed operations in the Valley, over 50,000 landline connections were restored, and the supply of ration was maintained in the rural and urban state-run public distribution system.

The clampdown was imposed in J&K on August 4, a day before both the Houses of the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

Earlier in the day, hours after landline services in large parts of Srinagar were restored, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary confirmed that no untoward incident was reported in the first half of the day, adding that, if this prevails then they would be encouraged to lift restrictions further.

“There has been no untoward incident reported so far. Public transport has started plying & we are getting encouraging reports of normal movement from a lot of rural areas,” J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal said.

With inputs from agencies