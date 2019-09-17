Amravati: Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodala Siva Prasad Rao’s alleged suicide has sparked a row in the political circle with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu holding Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government responsible for Rao’s suicide.

Notably, former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on Monday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad. He was declared dead soon after the 72-year-old leader was rushed to Basavatarakam Hospital.

“I am not able to digest the death of Kodela Siva Prasad. Kodela suffered because of government’s torture, which resulted in his suicide. He told me that he can’t even sleep at night because of government’s torture and all the cases. I suggested him to fight against the government which will give confidence to the party cadre as well. Him committing suicide is just so sad,” News18 reported Naidu as saying.

Recently, the YSRCP government has lodged multiple cases against the Ex-speaker and his family members.

Some reports have also claimed that Rao was depressed by the cases registered against his family members by the YSR Congress Party. Although his family members were on bail in these cases, Rao was reported to be humiliated by YSRCP’s action which led him to take the extreme step.

Furthermore, Rao’s son-in-law, Kancheti Sai, has claimed that Roa’s son Siva Ramakrishna murdered him for his property.

“To get Kodela’s property, his son has murdered him and now he is trying to project his murder as suicide,” the leading news channel reported Kancheti Sai as saying.

Meanwhile, no suicide note was recovered from the spot making it even more difficult for the police to ascertain the cause behind the alleged suicide.