New Delhi: Former CEO of BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) Partho Das Gupta, recently accused in the allegedly TRP scam, was admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai’s JJ Hospital late Friday due to a spike in his sugar level conditions. The police said that he had not taken his diabetes medication which resulted in the hospitalisation. Also Read - TRP Scam: Former CEO of Rating Agency BARC Held in Pune, 15th Arrest in Case

Dasgupta was arrested in December last year by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police in the alleged TRP rigging case. Earlier this month, a Mumbai court also rejected Dasgupta’s bail application, saying he played an important role in the scam. Also Read - Republic TV AVP Ghanshyam Singh Held in Fake TRP Scam

The Mumbai police had earlier told the court that Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta for “lakhs of rupees” to increase the viewership of the news channel. Also Read - CBI to Now Need Maharashtra Government's Permission Before Investigating Cases in State

Addressing the media, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other officers said that the former BARC CEO had allegedly conspired to boost the ratings of one new channel by reducing the viewership of its rival channels.

On January 11, the Mumbai Police also attached a 500-page chat with Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, a few screenshots of which were shared on Twitter by Abhijeet Dipke.

The chat, that caused immense stir on social media, showed Arnab Goswami’s claims about how much reach he has in the central government and how he can help Partho Das.