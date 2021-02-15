New Delhi: As many as 17 people, including a former BJP MLA, were this Sunday arrested for vandalism in two separate cases where a hookah lounge and a restaurant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, were rampaged on claims that they were breeding grounds of “love jihad”. It was a busy day for restaurants and bars yesterday as many people were eating out on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Also Read - Burhan Wani And Ajmal Kasab Were Also 21-Year-Old: BJP MP on Disha Ravi's Arrest

Locals identified a group of people with saffron towels wrapped around their necks, who vandalised a hookah lounge located under Shyamla Hills police station limits. They raised slogans of ‘Jai Shriram’ during the act, a police official said. Also Read - Malaika Arora- Arjun Kapoor Give a Glimpse of Romantic Moments From Valentine’s Day Date Filled With Flowers, Candles And Much More- Photos

Talking to reporters, former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh said that hookah lounges were making the youths addicts and they have become “breeding grounds of Love Jihad”. Also Read - An Unforgettable Gift: Gujarat Man Donates Kidney to His Ailing Wife On Valentine's Day

Shyamala Hills police station in-charge inspector Tarun Bhati said, “We arrested Surendra Nath Singh and six others for rioting and other charges in connection with this incident. They were later produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody, the official said.

In yet another incident, Shiv Sena workers vandalised a restaurant located under the jurisdiction of Habibganj police station, the region’s in-charge inspector Rakesh Shrivastava said. “We have arrested 10 persons for rioting and other charges in this connection,” he said.