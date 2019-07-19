Bhopal: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Nath Singh was on Friday arrested for reportedly saying “that blood will be spilled on streets and the blood will be of Chief Minister Kamal Nath”.

The former BJP leader, along with local residents, on Thursday, held a protest at the Roshanpura Square against the proposed drive to remove encroachments in Central Bhopal and over unreasonably high electricity bills to poorer sections, The New Indian Express report said.

It was then that Singh issued threats to Kamal Nath and state’s chief secretary SR Mohanty, saying he would spill their blood if poor people are wrong done.

The ex-MLA also raised the issue of inflated bills being sent to poor people in the state. “Those poor people who got monthly electricity bills worth Rs 200 during Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s regime are not getting bills worth Rs 20,000,” the report quoted him as saying.

Not only did he stop here, but he also went on to say that the electricity connection of CM’s house should be cut too if others’s are being snipped off. “If our demands were not met and injustice was meted out to poor people, then we’ll storm into the CM House and State Secretariat and have tea there,” Singh was reported as saying.

Commenting on Singh’s threats, Congress MLA from Bhopal Madhya seat Arif Masood said that his remarks are reflective of true BJP politics. He further compared the incident with the one which shook Indore recently after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya attacked a civic body official with a cricket bat.

A case under IPC Sections 143 and 188 has been registered against Singh.