New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has said Ranjan Gogoi, the former Cheif Justice of India, might become BJP's Chief ministerial candidate in Assam Assembly Election 2021.

However, BJP dismissed this speculation as a "mere theory".

In March, Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Ayodhya verdict was one of the most verdicts Gogoi delivered as the CJI.

“Ranjan Gogoi has political ambitions. That’s why he accepted the Rajya Sabha nomination. He could have easily been the chairman of any rights organisation. It is all about politics. BJP was happy with him over Ayodhya Ram Mandir case judgment,” Ranjan Gogoi said. He said BJP is preparing a list of names for its CM candidate in Assam and Ranjan Gogoi’s name is there.

The former CM also said that he won’t be Congress’s CM force this time as he wants to be a guiding force of the party.

Recently, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking setting up of a three-judge panel to inquire into the conduct of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a judge of the top court.

Ranjan Gogoi was the first person from the northeast to reach the top position of Judiciary. He retired as the CJI on November 17, 2019.