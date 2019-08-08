New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is reported to have been stopped at the Srinagar Airport, along with party leader Gulam Ahmed Mir.

Sources suggest that both Congress leaders could be ‘deported or sent back’ to the national capital soon.

This comes after Azad earlier in the day angrily remarked that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval could have paid Kashmiri locals to interact with him on his tour to the state.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, was speaking to the media in a hurry on Thursday morning when he made the remarks. Reacting to Ajit Doval visiting Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 and interacting with locals over lunch and tea, Azad commented, “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho” (You can bring anyone along with you with the help of money).”

On Wednesday Doval visited the Valley to assess the security situation in the state, which was put under curfew hours ahead of the government’s announcement. All communication, including the internet and telephone (both mobile and landline), were also snapped.

NSA Doval with locals in Kashmir; says, “ik bar ik acha nizam ban jaye, usmai tabdiliyan ayen gi” pic.twitter.com/ZzANogd87C — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the Valley is still under lockdown with Section 144 imposed, internet shut and mobile services curtailed.