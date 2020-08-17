New Delhi: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, admitted in Army’s R&R Hospital in Delhi, continues to be critical, the hospital authorities said today, adding that he is on ventilatory support and being closely monitored by a team of doctors. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee Stable, 'Will be Back Among us Soon,' Says Son

"The condition of Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored", the hospital said in its statement today.

Notably, the former President, who last Monday announced that he was COVID-19 positive, was rushed to the hospital later in the day and underwent an emergency surgery to remove a clot in his brain.While the clot was successfully removed, the former Congress leader’s condition continues to be critical.

Also last week, on August 13, rumours spread on social media that Mukherjee had passed away, prompting his children, Congress leaders Abhijeet and Sharmistha Mukherjee, to intervene and clarify that this was not the case.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017. He succeeded Pratibha Patil as the President and was succeeded by the incumbent Ram Nath Kovind in July 2017.