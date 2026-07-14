Ex-US Special Forces soldier arrested near Nepal border eight months after entering India Illegally via sea route

According to reports, the US citizen, Jordan Brown gave police different versions of his identity, travel history and the reason for trying to enter Nepal.

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Ex-US Special Forces soldier arrested near Nepal border eight months after entering India Illegally via sea route

A US citizen was detained by security personnel while allegedly trying to enter Nepal from the India-Nepal border without valid travel documents. According to PTI, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) stopped the man during a routine patrol near border pillar number 516 in the Mainihwa area under the Sonauli police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district.

During questioning, officials identified him as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, an American national. According to officials, Brown had entered India by sea in 2025 without carrying any valid travel documents.

Following the inquiry, a case was registered against him, Additional Superintendent of Police (Maharajganj) Siddharth told ANI.

Officials said no passport or other valid travel documents were found with the American citizen at the time of his detention.

In a video statement, Additional SP Siddharth said the SSB detained the man on July 11 near the Sonauli border while he was allegedly trying to cross into Nepal without permission. During questioning, he identified himself as Jordan Brown, a 36-year-old US citizen from California.

According to the officer, Brown told investigators that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he allegedly lost his passport. He then travelled by sea to Sri Lanka before entering India through the sea route again in November 2025.

Brown told officials that he had been living in Goa since then and was on his way to Nepal when he was stopped by the SSB.

The police said they are verifying his claims. A case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering India without valid travel documents. Further investigation is in progress.