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Ex-US Special Forces soldier arrested near Nepal border eight months after entering India Illegally via sea route

According to reports, the US citizen, Jordan Brown gave police different versions of his identity, travel history and the reason for trying to enter Nepal.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 14, 2026, 7:20 AM IST
Ex-US Special Forces soldier arrested near Nepal border eight months after entering India Illegally via sea route
Ex-US Special Forces soldier arrested near Nepal border eight months after entering India Illegally via sea route

A US citizen was detained by security personnel while allegedly trying to enter Nepal from the India-Nepal border without valid travel documents. According to PTI, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) stopped  the man during a routine patrol near border pillar number 516 in the Mainihwa area under the Sonauli police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district.

During questioning, officials identified him as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, an American national. According to officials, Brown had entered India by sea in 2025 without carrying any valid travel documents.

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Following the inquiry, a case was registered against him, Additional Superintendent of Police (Maharajganj) Siddharth told ANI.

Officials said no passport or other valid travel documents were found with the American citizen at the time of his detention.

In a video statement, Additional SP Siddharth said the SSB detained the man on July 11 near the Sonauli border while he was allegedly trying to cross into Nepal without permission. During questioning, he identified himself as Jordan Brown, a 36-year-old US citizen from California.

According to the officer, Brown told investigators that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he allegedly lost his passport. He then travelled by sea to Sri Lanka before entering India through the sea route again in November 2025.

Brown told officials that he had been living in Goa since then and was on his way to Nepal when he was stopped by the SSB.

The police said they are verifying his claims. A case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering India without valid travel documents. Further investigation is in progress.

Jordan Brown gave conflicting statements during questioning

According to The Times of India, Jordan Brown gave police different versions of his identity, travel history and the reason for trying to enter Nepal.

Sonauli Station House Officer Mahendra Mishra told the newspaper that Brown claimed he had travelled to nearly 70 countries and had reached India after visiting Bali, Indonesia, in May. He also told investigators that he studied at the University of California and served in the US Navy and Special Forces for six years before leaving the military around two years ago. Brown further claimed that both of his parents had died.

A police officer, quoted anonymously by The Print, said Brown also told investigators that he had worked in the US Navy and Foreign Services until 2024.

According to The Times of India, Brown said he had arrived in Goa from the US around two months ago and stayed there for nearly six weeks. He later travelled by bus from Bengaluru to Lucknow on July 8, went to Gorakhpur and then hired a taxi to reach the Sonauli border.

Brown reportedly told police he was travelling to Nepal to meet a Nepalese woman identified only as “Naz”, whom he claimed to have met in Goa. He also said his passport was with another acquaintance in Bengaluru but could not provide any details that could help verify the claim.

The report further said Brown claimed he married an Indian woman from Uttarakhand in October 2024 after meeting her in Italy three years earlier. He told investigators that she works as a yoga instructor.

According to The Times of India, Brown has been arrested and sent to jail. The US Embassy has been informed about the case, and further legal action is underway.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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