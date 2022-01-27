New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday expelled its former Uttarakhand unit chief Kishore Upadhyay from party for six years for anti-party activities. He was earlier removed from all posts as a disciplinary action. Upadhyay was the chairman of the Uttarakhand Congress Coordination Committee and was a member of the state Congress Core Committee and the Uttarakhand Congress Pradesh Election Committee.Also Read - Upadhyay's remark on 'Vande Matram' highlights Cong's policy to divide nation: BJP

The Congress' in-charge of Uttarakhand affairs Devendra Yadav, in a letter to Upadhyay, accused him of "continuously indulging" in anti-party activities despite several warnings.

No one can force me to sing Vande Mataram: U'khand Cong Chief

A former MLA who had won from the Tehri assembly constituency in 2002 and 2007, Upadhyay was the president of the Congress’ Uttarakhand unit from 2014 to 2017.

He had met the BJP’s election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi during the latter’s visit to the state earlier this month.

This had fuelled speculation about a possibility of Upadhyay joining the saffron party.

Upadhyaya had, however, advised people not to read too much into his meeting with the BJP leader.

The Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP in Uttarakhand.

However, the grand old party’s state unit is already facing intense factionalism as former chief minister Harish Rawat had recently accused a section of the leadership of working against his interests and of non-cooperation.

Assembly election in the state is slated for February 14.

The results will be declared on March 10.