New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination (Mains) carried a question that read, “Critically examine the role of Governor in the state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?” – thus leaving many aspirants dumbfounded.

The question appeared in the General Knowledge section and asked the students to ‘critically examine it’.

Reacting to criticism, BPSC officials clarified they had no role to play in it as teachers set the paper and added that they didn’t find anything objectionable in the question- except perhaps the word ‘puppet’.

A question was asked in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination (Mains) yesterday, that reads,”Critically examine the role of Governor in the state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?” pic.twitter.com/Q1fabkqNEj — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

The organisation also apologised for the question.

But soon after issued a statement, “The person who put the question on a Constitutional post in BPSC Mains Exam, has been asked for an explanation, and has been barred from setting a question paper in future, thereby, putting him in a blacklist. Express regret over it.”

Nearly 18,500 students took this exam.

Speaking to media, state education minister Krishnanda Prasad Verma regretted the error and said that such words shouldn’t be used for public office.

Meanwhile, Opposition also jumped in with Congress MLC Prem Chand Mishra telling Times of India, “This is an eye-opener as to what kind of people are setting the questions… “