New Delhi: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia came in support of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who has been repeatedly targetted and slammed for her visit to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to stand in solidarity with the protesting students and teachers.

Congratulating Deepika for her efforts, Scindia said, “I congratulate her for standing with truth. She has set an example of bravery by exercising her right of expression. Comments against her are not in lines with our country’s ethos and should be condemned.”

Deepika had on Tuesday visited the prestigious university amidst her promotions for ‘Chhapaak‘ to express solidarity with the students and faculty members who were attacked and injured in last Sunday’s violence.

However, while the film fraternity, activists, and many politicians appreciated her intentions, she was heavily criticised by some social media users, mostly Hindutva supporters, as well as BJP leaders for standing there silently and not addressing the crowd. A number of people had even started a Twitter trend to boycott her movie Chhapaak, which released this Friday.

Recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani had attacked the Bollywood actor and said, “Anybody who has read the news would know why she would stand with the protestors.” She alleged, “She sided with people who hit girls on their private parts with lathis.” Several other saffron leaders, including Sambit Patra, Ram Kadam, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Shahnawaz Hussain also slammed the actor.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Padukone could not be targetted for visiting JNU as anyone can go to places to express their opinion. “There cannot be any objection”, he had said.