New Delhi: In a significant development, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday stated that the exams, which were cancelled in the wake of the violent protests at Jamia Milia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University, have been rescheduled.

Ministry of Human Resource Development sources: In AMU (Aligarh Muslim University) and Jamia Millia Islamia, exams have been rescheduled. https://t.co/gg1i8WImkV — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The statement from the MHRD comes as the administration earlier had stated that the exams in these universities have been cancelled and holidays were declared till January 5.

The MHRD further stated that the situation in all universities is largely peaceful and all academic sessions were normal in all universities.

“Earlier there were some incidents that raised from protest to candle march. Out of 42 central universities, all academic sessions were normal except two universities (AMU&Jamia),” the MHRD stated.

In the wake of the police brutality on students, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday had declared vacation till January 5 and had also cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation in the campus.

“All exams postponed. New dates to be announced in due course of time. Vacation declared from December 16 to January 5. University will reopen on January 6, 2020,” the university had stated.

On Sunday, the university turned into a war zone when students and policemen clashed with each other during a protest against the CAA.

On Monday, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had urged the protesting students to stay away from violence and to maintain peace and tranquillity in their campus.

“I appeal to all students to steer clear of violence and maintain peace in their campus. Don’t pay heed to rumours. It is necessary to promote peace, brotherhood and harmony now. We shouldn’t do anything which is against the interest of the nation,” he said to students.