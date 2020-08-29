New Delhi: Ahead of NEET, JEE and final year university examinations — all scheduled to be held in September — education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the issue of education should be kept away from politics. His comments came soon after the Supreme Court decided to uphold UGC guidelines on conducting final year exams for university students before September 30. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Students Being Disrobed Like 'Draupadi', Swamy Draws Parallel With Mahabharata

“I heartily welcome the decision taken by the Supreme Court with respect to the final year exams. Let’s keep politics away from education and educate our politics,” Nishank tweeted. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: What Will Happen if Medical, Engineering Exams Get Postponed?

The exam issue has taken a political turn after state governments opposed to the decision of the education ministry saying holding examination amid the raging pandemic will only worsen the situation, will expose several lakh of students and parents to the COVID-19 threat. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Sonu Sood Vows to Make Travel Arrangements For Students Stuck in Flood-hit States

Six opposition-ruled states have moved the Supreme Court against JEE, NEET on the same day the court delivered its verdict regarding the final year examinations. The Congress held online protests on Friday against the Centre’s decision to holding entrance tests in September.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that states and universities cannot promote university students without holding final year exams by September 30.

Upholding the UGC decision to hold the exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they cannot conduct exams by that date amid the coronavirus pandemic, they must approach the UGC for new dates.

The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said states are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption they will have to seek permission.

The UGC had earlier said that the July 6 guidelines are based on recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines.

JEE (Main) will be held between September 1 and September 6. NEET will be held on September 13.