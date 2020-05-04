New Delhi: After a number of states opened liquor shops post the lockdown extension, Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to open liquor and hemp (bhang) shops in the state from Tuesday. As per the announcement from the state government, the liquor shops will reopen on Tuesday, excluding Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain which are falling under Red zone. These shops will reopen after a gap of 40 days as per the relaxations allowed under the extended lockdown by the Home Ministry. Also Read - Migrant Workers, Stranded on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh Border, Pelt Stones at Police

The state government said these shops will reopen in other red zones including Jabalpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Dewas and Gwalior outside the urban limits of respective district headquarters. In total, the liquor and hemp shops will reopen in 49 out of 52 districts in the state. Also Read - Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: These Nine Districts Fall Under 'Red Zone' - Complete List Here

“The liquor and hemp shops won’t re-open in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain falling under the Red zone from Tuesday till next order. In other red zones of Jabalpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Dewas and Gwalior, these shops will reopen outside the urban limits of respective district headquarters,” the order from the government said. Also Read - With Doubt And Fear, Employees Resume Work at Govt Offices in Madhya Pradesh Amid Lockdown

These liquor shops were closed on March 25 when the first phase of the lockdown came into force hy the central government.

Moreover, the liquor shops will reopen in orange zones of Khargone, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Sagar, Shajpur, Chhindwara, Alirajpur, Tikamgarh, Shahdol, Sheopur, Dindori, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Vidisha, Morena and Rewa, barring containment areas.

“All the licensees (liquor contractors) have been asked to ensure that the standard operating procedure (SOP) to maintain a distance of about one metre between any two liquor purchasers is followed,” the order said.

However, the government said that the local administration will decide the timing during which these shops will be allowed to function in respective districts.