New Delhi: Once again, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for setting an example of “lack of financial wisdom” in its repeated efforts to internationalise Kashmir issue.

Hitting out at PM Imran Khan at the Defence Accounts Department Day event, Singh said, “We have an example of lack of financial wisdom in our neighbourhood. Excessive focus on militarisation and wrong policies has led them to a situation where their PM has to struggle to arrange for a plane to attend global events.”

Further commenting on their failure to curb terror financing, he said that the FATF can anytime blacklist Pakistan for funnelling funds to terror groups.

The Defence Minister’s remark comes after the plane carrying Pakistan PM Imran Khan had to make an emergency landing in New York after suffering a technical glitch. Khan was on his way back from a week-long US visit during which he addresses the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had mocked the Pakistan Prime Minister over his ‘failed attempts’ at globalising Kashmir issue. Speaking at an event on the occasion of the commissioning of India’s second Scorpene-class attack submarine at the Mazgaon Docks, Singh had said, that despite India’s progressive steps in towards Jammu and Kashmir receiving global support, Khan has been “running around door-to-door and creating content for cartoonists”.

Notably, Islamabad has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.

Rajnath Singh had earlier warned Pakistan against raising arms in conflict with India. HE had asserted that the Indian defence is much stronger and more capable of “giving a much bigger blow” to its enemies. His comment was in response to Khan’s UNGA statement where he cautioned the global body or face consequences of the two “nuclear” strongholds waging a war.