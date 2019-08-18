New Delhi: The Excise Department of the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) raided two locations including Radisson Blu Hotel yesterday for selling and serving liquor without a valid license.

RSVP Night Club at Radisson Blu Hotel and NIV Art Culture in Neb Sarai were raided and 639 bottles and pints of liquor and beer were seized.

Two people have been apprehended in this case and they have been handed over to the local police along with the seized liquor.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act.

In July, an illegal rave party was busted by the Delhi Excise Department in Chhatarpur. A large quantity of alcohol and narcotic substances, including cocaine, were seized from the spot.

Delhi: Rave party busted by Police and Excise Department at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur late last night yesterday. Large quantity of drugs and liquor seized. 16 people have been detained. pic.twitter.com/CDab6aqTbv — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

According to the official, there were minors as well at the party who were served alcohol and most of the attendees were from Gurugram and Faridabad.

The venue, a big hall, in Chattarpur, belonged to a fashion designing company and was being used for the rave party, the official said.