New Delhi: Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla has alleged that her photos, taken while receiving pamphlets from a group of BJP leaders are being misused on social media. Besides, she also claimed that that she is facing ‘cyber bullying’ on social media after she accepted pamphlets on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Notably, BJP leaders and workers, as a part of party’s door-to-door campaign, had visited Abdulla at her office on Jan 7 and had handed over a pamphlet which reportedly explained the provisions of CAA.

“Without examining the real fact, propagating falsehood in social media is wrong under cyber law. As a district collector, it is my duty to receive pamphlets, memorandum etc from people coming to our office. Especially if they are party representatives. Now, I request both sections to exclude me from their political campaign,” Adeela told reporters.

The district collector also said that she will take strong police action as it has crossed all limits. “People misused me and my office on social media. After this incident I am facing cyber bullying from other section”, she added.

Meanwhile, Adeela is not the first person in Kerala to protest the use of photographs for BJP’s pro-CAA campaign. Earlier, Karat Razack, LDF-backed independent MLA, from Koduvally had also expressed his disappointment over the ruling party for using his picture for pro-CAA campaign.

What is BJP’s door-to-door campaign?

To counter the opposition’s claims on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which triggered massive protests across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Jan 5, launched a door-to-door campaign under which it will contact three crore families in 10 days to mobilise support for the new law.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.