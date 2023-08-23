Home

News

India

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Rover Will Roll Down For First Experiment in 5 Hours’: ISRO Ahmedabad Chief Nilesh Desai

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Rover Will Roll Down For First Experiment in 5 Hours’: ISRO Ahmedabad Chief Nilesh Desai

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the moon, making India the first occasion, Mr. Nilesh Desai, Centre Director of ISRO Ahmedabad exclusively speaks to India.com and talks about what this success means to ISRO and the entire country...

chandrayaan exclusive

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 has been a topic of discussion, not just for the Indians but also on an international level. With the latest mission, ISRO aimed at joining the three nations who have made a soft landing on the moon and also be the first in the world to land on the ‘mysterious’ South Pole region of the Moon. Right after the landing, the Centre Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ahmedabad, Nilesh Desai speaks exclusively to India.com. A distinguished scientist, Nilesh M. Desai assumed charge as the Director of ISRO, Ahemedabad on January 1, 2021 and has been working in the space organisation since 1986. In the past 35 years of service, Desai has been involved in the design and development of ISRO’s Microwave Radar Systems and has successfully led led the design and development of ISRO’s airborne and Spaceborne Microwave Remote Sensing Payloads like RISAT-1C-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Oceansat-2, Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter SAR and Lander Altimeter and Hazard Detection & Avoidance Processing System among others.

Trending Now

The mission has been successful, the Chandrayaan-3 has made a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon and this milestone is being rejoiced by the entire nation. On this very special occasion, the Centre Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ahmedabad, Nilesh Desai speaks exclusively to Ananya Srivastava of India.com and discusses what this achievement means to ISRO and the nation, what will their next step be with respect to this lunar mission, what was the environment like, at the ISRO Research Centre in Bangalore and the pressure the team was going through during the crucial time of landing. Excerpts from the conversation..

Congratulations on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. What does this achievement mean to you, to the team of scientists at ISRO and to the entire country?

Thank you so much, it is an extremely ecstatic feeling, we are very happy that India is the first nation to achieve this feat, to land on the South Pole region of the Moon. We are excited for the experiments to begin; the Rover will roll down five hours from now and the first experiment will take place in five hours.

Chandrayaan-2 had unfortunately failed. During the crucial time of Chandrayaan-3’s landing, what were the fears and inhibitions that you had?

Well there was always a fear because anything to do with Space is a risky business so we were skeptical and we are extremely apprehensive after the crash of Russia’s lunar mission, Luna 25. But at the same time we were very confident, we had done rigorous testing and what worked for us was that we stuck to our original plan and it turned out exactly how it was scheduled and expected.

What is the environment at the ISRO Centre, Bangalore after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3?

Well all of us had gathered at the Bangalore centre to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-3 and today, all the telecommand feed is being managed from here only. Everyone is extremely happy and proud; we are now going for media briefing and will then look forward to the experiments that will be conducted, hoping they will also be successful.

We were all waiting and praying for Chandrayaan-2 to land successfully on the Moon. What’s next now?

The major step of having a soft landing on the moon has been completed, now the experiments begin. Fourteen days of experiments will be conducted after which technically, the mission will be over. After another 14 days, if the payloads survive the temperature, the cold nights on the Moon and are able to be restarted, it will be a BONUS for us and the mission will continue further.

All eyes were on the mission, both nationally and internationally. How difficult was it to maintain your focus and not feel the pressure?

It has been a long and tough journey; after the failure of Chandrayaan-2, the spacecraft was rebuilt for this third attempt and the pandemic also came in between; despite all this, the work continued. Last year, a lot of testing was done, trials were conducted- on the ground, in aircrafts and also in helicopters, at many ISRO Research Centres including the ones at Ahmedabad and Bangalore.

How has ISRO Ahmedabad contributed to the Chandrayaan-3 Mission under your leadership, sir?

We have played an important role in designing 11 sub-systems of the mission. A total of eight camera landers were designed at ISRO Ahmedabad, including four on the lander and one on the rover- which will be used for experiments and also were used for all the photos of the moon and earth clicked and broadcasted from the Chandrayaan-3; the remaining three camera systems were used for the landing to process the descent of the spacecraft.

Apart from this, a Radar Altimeter for the mission was also developed at our space centre that was used for estimating and calculating the altitude while landing; at ISRO Ahmedabad, the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) for the mission was also designed which is being used to process the data input. The landing site selection for both this mission and Chandrayaan-2 was done by ISRO Ahmedabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES