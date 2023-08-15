Home

EXCLUSIVE: ‘If Bapu would have been alive…’ Tushar Gandhi, Great Grandson Of Mahatma Gandhi Speaks His Heart On Independence Day

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi exclusively speaks to india.com on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day. The author and social activist discussed at length, his take on the current situation of India as a democracy, the importance of Opposition, the duties of the citizens that go beyond voting and how the Father of the Nation would have felt about the country, had he been alive today.

Tushar Gandhi Exclusive Interview

New Delhi: India attained freedom from the British Rule on August 15, 1947 and today marks the country’s 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi speaks exclusively to india.com. Tushar Gandhi is an author and social activist, best known for establishing the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation in 1998, in Vadodara, Gujarat which is now located in Mumbai. Since 1996, Tushar Gandhi has also been the President of the Lok Seva Trust, which is an NGO founded by a nephew of Mahatma Gandhi.

The author of ‘Let’s Kill Gandhi’ and ‘The Lost Diary of Kastur, My Ba’, while speaking to Ananya Srivastava, expressed his views on the current standing of the country, its depleting democratic essence, what we as citizens can do to help India progress, the importance of Opposition and the INDIA Alliance. He also narrated a few stories of the freedom struggle that he grew up hearing and also told us what according to him would have been his great grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi’s reactions and opinions on India, had he been alive today. Excerpts from the conversation..

On India’s 77th Independence Day, as the largest democracy in the world, where according to you does the country stand today?

Today unfortunately we stand at the crossroads, from being the world’s largest democracy, we are turning into an extremely irresponsible democracy and a danger is looming over us that we may turn into an autocracy. The morals of democracy are being constantly blurred because the citizenry responsibilities are deteriorating and the political and executive leadership has been taking complete control. This danger has been brought upon us, by us because we as citizens must break out of the mindset that voting once in five years is our only responsibility.

We have to understand that our responsibilities do not end here, politicians cannot endorse their power on the basis of the people’s vote which become inconsequential. The people of India vote on the basis of the party symbol and the face of leaders- leaders who may switch sides and change their parties at any given point. It must be understood that our responsibilities go beyond the ballot box and the citizens should know that “Greatest Parliament Is On The Streets”, we need to voice our opinions and needs and move to the streets, make an impact.

Your great grandfather Mahatma Gandhi, is the Father of the Nation. Have you heard of stories from the time of the freedom struggle and if you could share those with us?

I have not just heard these stories, I have grown up on them. My grandparents have seen the struggle for freedom in front of them and my house used to be a transit house for the freedom fighters. The freedom struggle of India has been an extremely transparent movement so there is not much about it that is unknown to the public but I can tell you about my interaction with Ushaben Mehta who was a freedom fighter and also the President of Gandhi Peace Foundation.

During the Quit India Movement, it was Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station known as the ‘Secret Congress Radio’, which functioned for about four months. The funniest and most interesting part of this story is how the British were aware that an underground radio was in function and were trying to find out its source but whenever they would reach the location and see Usha Mehta, they would ask her to go away from there as they were working. This happened because Usha Mehta looked younger than her age and the British could, for a long time not figure out that it was Usha Mehta who was working on the underground radio.

This story is an example of how the freedom fighters continued their fight under the British Rule, it is significant of the confidence and strength of women leaders in that time and altogether this story is extremely inspiring.

Mahatma Gandhi had envisioned our country in a certain way, in an overall way, how is India doing today and what do you think would have been Mahatma Gandhi’s opinion?

My great grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi would have been very sad to see what the country has become, contrary to what he had envisioned it to be. The disparity, differences and the atrocities faced on the basis of caste and religion, perceptibility to violence and the hate within the society would have saddened him deeply. More so, the success of politics of hate and the indifference or acceptance towards the atrocities faced by women, men and children would have worried him; all his life he advocated unity and spoke against discrimination on the basis of religion and caste, but today this has become normal.

What according to you are the things that can be done differently, to promote growth, unity, development and prosperity in the nation?

To move ahead on the path of growth, unity and development, first and foremost, we have to break out of the economic definitions of growth;. I am not saying that monetary and economic milestones are not important, but what is more important is human intellect growth. We always discuss about different economic aspects of growth like GDP but nobody talks about the Human Development Index (HDI) or the World Happiness Index. The materialist ways of the society has been putting a lot of pressure on the people, especially the youth, which is clearly visible in the increasing mental health issues and artificial stress faced by the younger generations. To improve, develop and grow in the economic aspects, it is important to first untangle and solve the people’s mental complexities and focus on the human aspect of growth.

What do you think is the importance and relevance of Opposition in today’s time? What your thoughts on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the INDIA Alliance?

In a democracy, the Opposition is more important than the ruling party as it not only keeps the power of the ruling party in check but also helps in maintaining the true essence of democracy; the opposition in a democracy must be strong and vocal. For the past few years, there has been lack of a strong opposition but in recent times, it has been seen that a few voices from the opposition are making a conscious effort to put forth their arguments and opinions.

The Central Government has been successful and partly, the credit for it also goes to the internal rivalry amongst the opposition. As for the INDIA Alliance, I believe that we need a strong alliance like this so that the opposition is well-represented; the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections are very important as they will tell if we can go back to being a democratic nation or it will be an end of democracy.

However, the INDIA Alliance should keep in mind that this is not just a battle of the ballot but this is a battle to save the society and restore sanity. The alliance must recognise the importance of social civilian groups and organisations and closely work with them.

As a social activist yourself, according to you, what is the role of social organisations in safeguarding the rights of the people?

In today’s time it is the social organisations and the social civilian groups that highlight the real meaning and importance of democracy, the Constitution and the rights and duties of the people of this nation. Social civilian groups must work with the government with a Social Reform Agenda to safeguard the morals and core values of the nation and the rights of the citizens, as given in the Constitution of India.

