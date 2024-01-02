Home

News

EXCLUSIVE: Arun Yogiraj Took 6 Months To Make Ram Lalla Idol, Know His Schedule And Inspiration, Revealed By Wife Vijetha Arun

EXCLUSIVE: Arun Yogiraj Took 6 Months To Make Ram Lalla Idol, Know His Schedule And Inspiration, Revealed By Wife Vijetha Arun

Vijetha Arun, wife of Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, whose 'Ram Lalla Idol' has been selected for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, has exclusively revealed to India.com, the sculptor's inspiration, his schedule and the time he took to make the idol. Read exclusive interview..

Exclusive Interview with Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's Wife

New Delhi: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony is one of the most looked-forward events of the year for India. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other dignitaries; on this very day, the gates of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be open for the world. Ahead of the event, there has been an ongoing discussion regarding the idol of Lord Rama which is to be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Rama Temple. Designs by three sculptors were being considered for this grand installation and among them was a 51-inch tall idol, which depicted a five-year-old ‘Ram Lalla’ (Lord Rama from his childhood days). Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has confirmed that the idol carved by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been finalised for the consecration at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024.

Trending Now

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors in Mysore, has been appreciated by PM Modi for his beautiful talent. Even though Arun Yogiraj was involved in carving since childhood, he took up a different career path by pursuing MBA and working in a private company. However, he soon found his calling and since 2008, he has continued his carving career. Famous for sculpting the 12-feet-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and a 30-feet all statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate in Delhi among other sculptures, Arun is not yet permitted to give his view on this historic victory. However, his wife, Vijetha Arun exclusively speaks to Ananya Srivastava of India.com to reveal her sculptor-husband’s rigorous schedule, his inspiration and how much time he took to complete the idol. Excerpts from the conversation..

You may like to read

Congratulations to all of you on this huge achievement. How do you feel?

We are extremely thrilled about this news that we have heard from various media outlets. However, we are still awaiting an official intimation or call from the government as there has been no official confirmation yet. We are waiting to hear from the government and then we will be able to express our happiness.

As his wife, you have seen him work very closely. What has his schedule been like?

Yes, I have seen him work very closely. He has a tight schedule and everyday, he wakes up at 6:00 AM to begin his day with exercise. In terms of work, depending on the idol he is sculpting, he gives a minimum of ten hours to work and mostly, it is much more than that. For the Ayodhya Ram Mandir idol, he has dedicatedly been working from Ayodhya.

How long did it take for Arun Yogiraj to complete the Ram Lalla idol?

As I said, he has been working on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir idol, from Ayodhya. He has been living in the city for six months and that is the time it took him to complete the idol. I have been living with my two kids in Mysore, away from him while he has been working 24×7 in Ayodhya, to beautifully sculpt the idol.

Arun Yogiraj is carrying forward a rich legacy. Who has been his inspiration, his idol?

Arun’s father and grandfather have been his inspiration and idols, he has always looked up to them. Arun’s grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi was patronized by the King of Mysore and is also a National Award winner. Arun’s father, Yogiraj was also a skilled sculptor. Our family has been in sculpting for five generations now and this is an extremely proud moment for the family.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.