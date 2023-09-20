Home

News

‘Exercise Utmost Caution’: MEA Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals, Students Amid Strained India-Canada Ties

‘Exercise Utmost Caution’: MEA Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals, Students Amid Strained India-Canada Ties

The MEA advisory has urged Indian nationals and students in Canada to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant in view strained ties between India and Canada.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals and students in Canada and those planning to travel to the country to exercise “extreme caution” amid the recent strain in relations between the two nations.

Trending Now

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes. and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” an advisory issued by MEA read on Wednesday.

You may like to read

The MEA stated that recently threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community “who oppose the anti-India agenda” and therefore Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.

Citing the “deteriorating security environment in Canada”, the MEA has especially advised Indian students in Canada to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada:https://t.co/zboZDH83iw pic.twitter.com/7YjzKbZBIK — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2023

As per the MEA advisory, Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident, it said.

The MEA advisory comes amid strained bilateral ties between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar– a designated terrorist in India– was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Trudeau claimed that his country’s national security officials had reasons to believe that “agents of the Indian government” carried out the killing of Khalistan Tiger force chief Hardeep Nijjar. This was followed by the expulsion of an Indian Diplomat from Canada.

On Tuesday India responded rejecting the allegations of the Canadian PM calling them ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. This was followed by the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat from India.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES