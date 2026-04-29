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Exit poll LIVE updates: What is the mood of voters in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry for Assembly elections?

Exit poll LIVE updates: What is the mood of voters in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry for Assembly elections?

With the second and final phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the electoral battle for five states will conclude.

Exit poll LIVE updates: What is the mood of voters in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry for Assembly elections? (AI image)

Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: In addition to West Bengal, exit poll results for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will also be released today. Voter turnout in these five states has been very high, leading to speculation that the results could be surprising. Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is taking place today, April 29. By 5 p.m., over 90% voter turnout has been recorded in the state, reflecting the overwhelming voter enthusiasm. The main contest is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. According to strict Election Commission guidelines, exit polls of any kind are prohibited until 6:30 p.m. Survey agencies will be able to release their data only after this time.

All updates on Exit Poll predictions of Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 will be shared here at India.com. Stay tuned for further updates.

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