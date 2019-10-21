New Delhi: The results of Maharashtra Election 2019 will be announced on October 24, but as the polling ended on October 21, all exit polls predicted huge mandate for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Devendra Fadnavis is likely to return as the Chief Minister, predict all the exit polls. (Full Coverage here)

According to Times Now Exit Poll, the BJP-Sena alliance will get 230 seats in Maharashtra, Congress 48 and others 10 seats. India Today-My Axix predicts more seats for Congress (81). BJP, according to this exit poll, will get 181 seats. Others will get 26 seats. CNN-News18-IPSOS predicts that the BJP will win 243 seats while the Congress will get 41 seats and others will end up with four seats. ABP-C Voter predicts 204 seats for the BJP and 69 for the Congress. Others will get 15 seats. According to the projections of TV9 Marathi, the BJP will get 197 seats, Congress 75 and others 16. Jan Ki predicts 213 seats for the BJP, 61 seats for the Congress and 14 seats for others.

Congress Decimated

The subdued poll campaign helmed by Sharad Pawar will lead to a predictable loss for the Congress, indicate all exit polls. But quite unexpectedly, NCP will fare better than the Congress.

Shiv Sena will become the second fiddle

In 2014, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately in the state assembly elections. They joined hands after the results were announced. BJP had won 122 seats while Shiv Sena had won 63 seats. According to news18-IPSOS Exit Poll, Shiv Sena will get more seats but as BJP (142) is near to the halfway mark (144), it will once again emerge as the dominant force in the alliance.

Aaditya Thackeray’s successful debut

While the Shiv Sena projected its scion, Aaditya Thackeray, as the CM face, the hopes will be dashed. However, according to TimesNow Exit Poll, Aaditya Thackeray’s debut from Worli will be successful.

Devendra Fadnavis to stay

Despite several controversies ranging from far suicides to the recent Mumbai Metro project, Devendra Fadnavis is here to stay. He has already set the record of becoming the first chief minister in Maharashtra to complete a full five-year term in nearly 50 years. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already set the record of becoming the first chief minister in Maharashtra to complete a full five-year term in nearly 50 years.

Modi magic unabated

If the exit poll results hold true on October 24, it will be another vindication that Modi magic has worked once again in Mumbai.