New Delhi: Exit poll results for the Haryana Assembly election 2019 will be announced after 6.30 pm on Monday. Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and by-elections to 51 Assembly constituencies of 17 states.

“As per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short R.P. Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC”, the poll panel had said in a notification sent to the media houses.

However, once the voting will be done several pollsters including Chanakya, Axis, Neilsen and others will come up with their post-poll predictions which will give a clear picture of what the people of Haryana have decided for the next 5 years. Besides, Zee News will conduct poll of polls of exit polls for Haryana Assembly elections.

Haryana is currently governed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats.