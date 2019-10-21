

New Delhi: The single-phase Assembly Elections were conducted in Haryana on Monday. With the casting of votes done. all eyes will be on the exit polls, which will be declared after 6:30 PM after the polling process comes to an end at 6 PM. (Full Coverage of Assembly Elections 2019).

The announcement to this effect was made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last week.

Exit polls will be conducted by various news channels in association with polling agencies. These include News 18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-C Voter, Times Now-VMR and Today’s Chanakya.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting from Karnal, and travelled in a train from Chandigarh to cast his vote earlier today, is seeking a second five-year term in office. He became the BJP’s first Chief Minister in the state after the party won 47 seats in the Assembly Elections five years ago. The opposition Congress, meanwhile, was reduced to just 15 seats and is looking to return to power; however, most experts have predicted an easy victory for Khattar-led BJP in the state.

Along with Haryana, Assembly Elections were also held in Maharashtra, another BJP-ruled state where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, is seeking a second consecutive five-year term in office.

Result for both the states will be announced on Thursday.