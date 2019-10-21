



New Delhi: As the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana concluded on Monday, the entire nation has shifted its attention to poll pundits who would be predicting the performance of various parties in the two states. Ahead of the final results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections 2019 on October 24, several pollsters like ABP News-C-Voter, Today’s Chanakya, Jan Ki Baat, Neta, News 18-IPSOS, Axis-My India and VMR will release exit poll predictions, which will start pouring in after 6:30 PM as Election Commission of India had warned media houses to wait till the stipulated time.

(Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

“As per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short R.P. Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC”, the poll panel had said in a notification sent to the media houses ahead of the crucial elections.

Since the BJP holds the seat of power in both the states, it becomes crucial for the saffron party to repeat its 2014 performance.

In 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats. However in Maharashtra, BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288.

