New Delhi: The exit poll for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, which will be held in a single phase on Monday, will be declared later in the day, after 6:30 PM. Once the voting is over at 5 PM, ZEE News will come up with the exit poll, with its prediction on whether the current government gets another five-year term in office or a new government is elected to power.

The Live streaming of the exit polls can is available both on ZEE News as well as our sister Marathi channel ZEE Taas. While Live streaming on ZEE News is available on https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv, that for ZEE Taas is available on https://zeenewsindia.com/marathi/live. These will give a minute-by-minute update on exit polls for the state.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) had, last Tuesday, announced that exit polls will be banned on polling day from 7 AM to 6:30 PM. Sheyphali Sharan, the spokesperson of the EC, took to Twitter to make the announcement in this regard.

Over 8.9 crore voters will cast their votes in more than 96,000 polling centres across the state. The government has already announced a public holiday for election day.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is seeking five more years in office. The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine, which was voted out of power in 2014, will hope to get another shot at forming government in the state.