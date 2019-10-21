New Delhi: The exit poll result of Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections 2019 and bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be declared today after 6:30 PM. Once the voting will conclude at 5 PM, Zee News will come up with exit poll results of Assembly and by elections that will give a clear picture of what the people have decided.

The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.

One can also watch Zee 24 Taas for exit poll result of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. The Live streaming of Zee 24 Taas is available here https://zeenews.india.com/marathi/live. For Haryana Assembly elections 2019, one can watch Zee Punjab Haryana. The Live streaming of Zee Punjab Haryana is available here.

Ahead of the Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) had issued a notification for publishing or telecasting of exit polls. The poll panel reiterated that there would be ban on the exit polls from 7 AM to 6.30 PM on October 21 during the Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and by-elections to 51 Assembly constituencies of 17 states.

The Election Commission, in a detailed statement, said, “As per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short R.P. Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC.”

Shephali Sharan, official spokesperson of the poll body said, “Displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls in the respective polling areas in connection with aforesaid general elections and bye-elections.”