New Delhi: As the polling to the assembly seats of Maharashtra and Haryana came to an end on October 21, various pollsters on Monday gave a clear prediction for the BJP to come back to power again in these two states.

While exit polls predicted the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to come back to power in Maharashtra, it also predicted for the NJP to form government again in Haryana with a clear green signal.

Almost all exit polls have clearly predicted that the saffron party is making a victorious comeback with more than 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and more than 70 seats in 90-seat Haryana Assembly.

Haryana

With most exit polls predicting a clear victory, the saffron party is expected make a grand comeback in Haryana with capturing more than three-fourth of the 90 assembly seats.

The Times Now exit poll gave a clear signal to the BJP with 71 seats and Congress 11 seats. The Jan Ki Bat has also given the BJP 57, and Congress 17, with 16 for other parties.

As per News X poll prediction, the BJP the highest number of seats at 77, Congress at 11, and others at two.

The exit poll by ATV9 Bharatvarsh has predicted the BJP with much lower figure of just over half the seats at 47, and the Congress at 23, and others at 20. However, the Poll of Polls has given the BJP 63, Congress 16 and others 11.

The electoral fate of 1,169 candidates, including 105 women of various political outfits, was sealed in the EVMs as the state went to polls on October 21 for the 90-seat Assembly.

Prominent faces who fought in the polls include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala.

Maharashtra

Almost all the exit polls clearly gave a green signal to the saffron party to form the government again in Maharashtra. It would be a time of celebration for the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena alliance as it is all set to make a resounding comeback in the state.

At least 4 out of 6 exit polls have given a clear signal that saffron alliance will be back with more than 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

As per the Times Now’s exit poll, the BJP will get 230 seats, while the Congress-NCP will manage with only 48 seats. Only 10 seats were given other political parties.

As per the India Today-My Axis poll, the BJP-Shiv Sena is expected to get 166-194 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to get only 70 to 90 seats, while 26 seats went to the smaller parties.

The CNN News 18-IPSOS exit poll gave a massive victory to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, giving it 243 seats. As per this exit poll, Congress-NCP has got 41 seats and just 4 seats went to others.

Regional channel TV9 Marathi also predicted 197 seats for the BJP-Sena alliance and 75 seats for the Congress, leaving 16 seats for others.

Jan Ki Baat’s exit poll predicted 223 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, 54 for Congress and 11 for others.