New Delhi: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2022 will come to an end for five Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa on Monday. Though counting of votes for all five is set to take place on March 10, Thursday, Zee News and India.com will come up with exit poll results of Vidhan Sabha Chunav that will give a clear picture of what the people of these states have decided for the next 5 years.Also Read - UP Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Nearly 9% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM; Voting Underway in 9 Districts Including Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur

The results for post-poll survey will be declared after 6:30 PM. Notably, the Election Commission had banned all exit polls till March 7, 6.30 pm. In a statement, UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla had said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media, or its publicity has been banned till 6.30 pm on March 7. Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both. Also Read - Stage Set for Final Phase of UP Elections; Full List of Constituencies to Go to Polls Tomorrow

Exit Poll Result 2022 date and time: As per the ECI’s direction, the exit polls will be released only after 6:30 PM on March 7 once the last phase of voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Son Mayank Joshi Joins SP; Says UP’s Future Will Be Safe In Akhilesh Yadav's Hands

Exit Poll Result 2022 when and where to watch: Multiple news channels will broadcast the exit polls but the biggest post-poll survey will be telecast on Zee News. You can also watch them on your smartphones by checking the live streaming of the channel on YouTube.

For 360-degree coverage on each and every seat of the state, one can watch the LIVE streaming of Zee News by clicking here.

Besides, you can also watch the Live Streaming of the exit polls on our sister channels—Zee Uttar Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Zee Punjab, and Haryana. These channels will give a minute-by-minute update on exit polls for the states.

LIVE Streaming of ZEE UP and Uttarakhand is available here: https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/india/up-uttarakhand/live-tv

LIVE Streaming of Zee Punjab And Haryana is available here: https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/zeephh/live-tv

One can also read the exit poll-related stories on your phone by downloading India.com’s app on your Android or iOS handset.

English website:

https://www.india.com/

Hindi website:

https://www.india.com/hindi-news/