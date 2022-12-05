Exit Polls 2022: How Reliable Are They? A Look at Past Predictions About Gujarat, Himachal & Delhi MCD

In 2017, almost all the post-poll surveys had predicted BJP's victory in Gujarat. Of the total 182 seats, BJP was predicted to bag 112-116. When the final results came, BJP bagged 99, Congress 77.

As Gujarat, And Himachal Pradesh assembly elections come to an end on Monday, all eyes will be on exit polls conducted by different pollsters. While the final results of the Assembly polls 2022 will be declared on December 8, Thursday, post-poll surveys will gauge voters' mood in both states.

How reliable are they (exit polls)?

The reliability of exit polls depends on several factors —sample size, geographical coverage and voters’ statements. Usually, it’s easy to predict the voters’ mood when they exercise their franchise in clusters. However, when a section of people refuses to show their leanings pollsters get the numbers wrong. Thus, sometimes these post-poll surveys are right and in several instances, they had predicted the verdict of an election incorrectly.

What Exit Polls Predicted In 2017?

Gujarat

In 2017, almost all the post-poll surveys had predicted BJP’s victory in Gujarat. Of the total 182 seats, BJP was predicted to bag 112-116. When the final results came, BJP bagged 99, Congress 77. For the unversed, exit polls had given Congress 65 seats,.

Himachal Pradesh

Similarly, all exit polls had predicted an absolute majority for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. In the 68-member Assembly, BJP was predicted to win 47 seats and Congress 22. When the results were announced BJP bagged 44 seats, while Congress managed to secure only 21 seats.

Delhi MCD

Exit polls had predicted a huge BJP majority in 2017 Delhi MCD elections. Most of the exit polls predicted about 80 seats for BJP in North and South corporations and 50 seats in East corporation. AAP was predicted to be far behind in the second place in all three corporations. On 26th April 2017, when results were declared BJP bagged 64 of 104 wards in MCD North, 70 of 104 in MCD South and 48 of 64 in MCD East.

