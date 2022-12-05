Exit Poll Gujarat & Himachal 2022 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online Telecast Of Post-Poll Survey For Gujarat, Himachal

Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll 2022 LIVE Streaming: Will Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party be able to make significant inroads into the BJP-led Gujarat? Will anti-incumbency favour Congress in Himachal Pradesh? Who will form the next government in Gujarat and Himachal? Stay tuned to India.com for the most accurate predictions on who will register a thumping victory in the 2 states.

Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Streaming: Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will come to an end on Monday and all eyes will be glued to the TV screen after 5:30 PM as various news channels will come up with their exit poll results. Though final results will be declared on December 8 when the counting of votes will take place, exit polls or post-poll surveys will give a clear picture of what the people of Gujarat and Himachal have decided for the next 5 years.

Exit Poll Result 2022 when and where to watch

Multiple news channels like Aaj Tak, ABP News, Times Now and others will broadcast the exit polls but the biggest post-poll survey will be telecast on Zee News. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv . Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.

One can also read the exit poll-related stories on your phone by downloading India.com’s app on your Android or iOS handset.

English website:

https://www.india.com/

Hindi website:

https://www.india.com/hindi-news/

The results of post-poll survey will be declared after 5:30 PM. Notably, the Election Commission has said that no exit polls on the Himachal and Gujarat elections will be allowed till the elections are over on December 5. “No such polls will be allowed to be published or broadcast in any print and electronic media from 8 am on November 12 and 5 pm on December 5”, the EC notification read.